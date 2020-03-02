|
|
Leslie Jensen
Idaho Falls - Leslie Joan Wall Jensen, inveterate and accomplished writer and artist, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at home, at age 66.
Leslie lived in Great Falls for 28 years, but moved to Idaho Falls in recent years to be closer to her family. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Leslie was born September 15, 1953, in Ogden, Utah, to Gaymore Wall and Esther Noble Wall. She grew up in Salt Lake City, graduating from South High in 1971.
On June 7, 1973, Leslie married Gardell Wayne Jensen in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. They had four children: Tyson, Taylor, Rebecca, and Brooke, all of them married.
Leslie is survived by all of her children and their spouses, as well as all of her eight siblings and their spouses, and her nine grandchildren.
Funeral services for Leslie will be held at 12 Noon Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Sunnyside Ward, 3721 Shadow Mountain Trail Rd, Idaho Falls, ID. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Rd, Ammon, ID, and Saturday from 11-11:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020