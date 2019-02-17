|
|
Leslie Poletto
Great Falls - Leslie Anne Monica (Atchison) Poletto, 68, of Great Falls, passed away at Peace Hospice on Sunday, February 10, 2019. A Rosary Vigil service will be held at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 7:00pm. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00am, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at Schnider Funeral Home.
Leslie was born October 9, 1950 to Roy & Helen Atchison in Great Falls, MT. She grew up here & graduated from CMR in 1969. Leslie worked as a secretary at various businesses before going to work for the Center for Mental Health, where she worked for 24 years. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church & was an associate member of the Sisters of Humility of Mary. Her contact sister was Sr. Marita Bartholome, CHM.
Leslie enjoyed gardening, reading, crafts & caring for her cat, Sneakers & birds, William, Frankie & Johnnie. She spent many wonderful holidays with Sr. Johnelle, Melissa & the other Sisters of Humility of Mary. She also loved Sunday breakfasts at Tracy's & Lippi's with her best friend, Peggy Conlin. She will be remembered for her kind & loyal heart by the many other friends & lives she touched.
Leslie is survived by her niece, Christie Huff & great-niece, Brenna Messman-Mahony. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy & Helen Atchison & sister, Lynne Valley.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pet Paw-See, which is a charity very near & dear to Leslie's heart (Pet Paw-See, P.O. Box 6491, Great Falls, MT 59406).
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019