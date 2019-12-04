|
Lester Earl Nevins
Shelby - On December 1, 2019, with his family by his side, Lester went with God. Lester was born in Browning on January 27, 1940 to Fred and Vera (Buntin) Nevins. He was the youngest of the family, having 3 brothers and 1 sister who all preceded him in death. Lester was raised in Shelby, Montana and graduated from Shelby High School in 1958.
Lester married Judy Losey Grant in Helena, Montana in 1972 and the two were happily married for 47 years. Together they brought 5 children to the marriage, Joni, Clifford, Julie, Karie and David. Lester was previously married to Carol Schmidtz.
At the age of 15, Lester went to work for Dick Irvin, Inc. Dick would call him out of school for a short run or have him drive truck on the weekends. Following high school and until 1976, Lester was an over-the-road truck driver. From 1976-2012 he was the supervisor for the Dick Irvin truck repair shop. In 2012 Lester retired.
Lester was an exceptional person and was known for being loving and caring. His family, friends and the Shrine were considered the most important in his life. He loved nothing more than spending time and visiting with his family and friends. Lester knew someone wherever he went but on the odd occasion he didn't, he would make a new friend. He enjoyed westerns and old movies, especially those with John Wayne. War stories and "007" were top picks as well. When Lester had time, he loved to travel, especially if it involved riding his motorcycle.
Lester was a Past Potentate of the Algeria Shrine Temple in Helena, Montana. He also served on the Board of Directors for Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington for 9 years. Lester was passionate about his work at the hospital and the children that they served. In addition, he was a member of the Tri-County Shrine Club and Corvette Patrol, Past Master of the Shelby Masonic Lodge, member of the York Rite, the Scottish Rite, the Loyal Order of Jesters, Helena Court 5, the Jesters of Montana, several Shrine Clubs around Montana, Shelby Elks and the Cut Bank Moose Lodge.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Vera Nevins; his brothers, Fred, James and Richard; and his sister Margaret, grandparents, 2 nephews and a great niece and a great great niece and her baby.
Lester is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy; his children, Joni (Mike) Hirst and David (Becky) Nevins of Post Falls, ID, Julie (Jeff) Lewis of Sherwood, OR, Cliff (Diane) Grant and Karie Frydenlund of Helena; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. upstairs at the Elks Lodge (137 Main Street) in Shelby. There will be Masonic service, and Shriners are asked to wear their Fez.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Lester to Shiners Hospital for Children (911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204) or Tri-County Shrine Club (P.O. Box 387, Shelby, MT 59474) or a charity of their own. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 387 Shelby, MT 59474.
A special thanks to Dr. Clary of Shelby, and staff for their care of Lester, Dr. Kaae from Sletton Cancer Center, and the doctors and nurses from Benefis Hospital Great Falls and St Peter's Hospital in Helena.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019