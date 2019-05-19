|
Lewis "Louie" Holzheimer
Great Falls - Lewis "Louie" W. Holzheimer passed away on May 15, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1922 in Neihart, MT to Charlie and Alice Holzheimer. He was the fourth of ten brothers and sisters.
Prior to joining the United States Army in 1944, he worked at the Big 7 mine in Neihart and as an apprectince lineman in Cascade County. During his time in Europe, he was assigned to Companies G and B in the 9th Infantry Division, 60th Infantry Regiment. Company G landed on Omaha Beach just a few days after D-Day in June of 1944. Assigned to Company B the unit was involved at the Battle of Hurtgen Forest. In both companies, he was one of only two to survive. Lewis was severely wounded while demonstrating outstanding bravery during his service in WWII, deserving of a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Infantry Badge, and Presidential Unit Citation Award.
Returning to Great Falls, he married Virginia Arrotta in 1945. They had two sons, Richard "Rick" and William "Bill". After their divorce, Lewis met Charlotte "Char" Lassin while both were employed as civilians at MAFB. Through their marriage in 1959, Lewis gained two dauthers, Laura and Bette "Bet", and in 1963 they welcomed the birth of their daughter, Grayce. The family built a cabin near Monarch, which became the base camp for many memorable summers and hunting seasons.
After retiring from MAFB, the couple moved to Simms, MT. in 1976, living there for 20 years before returning to Great Falls. Lewis stayed active with organizations such as the Upper Missouri River Audubon Society, Conservation Council, MT Wilderness Assoc., and DAV. Lewis appreciated good, clean water and is recognized as an early practitioner of recycling.
He enjoyed reading amazing true stories, watching baseball games, creating stained glass works of art, and he was an avid fisherman.
Always authentic, inquisitive, and known for helping others, he will be remembered as a caring husband, parent, grandparent, brother, uncle, neighbor, and outdoors man.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife, Char, and his seven brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his sister, Bunny Miller of Monarch; brother, John Holzheimber of Great Falls; his five children, Rick (Linda) Holzheimer of Great Falls, Bill (Jean) Holzheimer of Great Falls, Laura and Tim Button of Corvallis, MT., Bet (Jeff) Andersen of Billings, MT., Grayce Holzheimer of Great Falls, MT.; four grandchildren, Kassy, Tyson, Rhesa, and Greta.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all those who were members of Louie's health management team, and Peace Hospice, for their attentiveness and loving care. Donations may be made in Louis's name to any of the clubs that he had been involved in, as well as Peace Hospice Facility of Montana.
A celebration of life will be held July 20, location to be announced at a later date. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 19 to May 26, 2019