Lewis "Louie" Holzheimer
Great Falls - Lewis "Louie" W. Holzheimer passed away on May 15, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1922 in Neihart, MT to Charlie and Alice Holzheimer. He was the fourth of ten brothers and sisters.
Always authentic, inquisitive, and known for helping others, he will be remembered as a caring husband, parent, grandparent, brother, uncle, neighbor, and outdoors man.
A celebration of life will be held on July 20, location to be announced on a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 22, 2019