Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Holzheimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis "Louie" Holzheimer


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lewis "Louie" Holzheimer

Great Falls - Lewis "Louie" W. Holzheimer passed away on May 15, 2019. He was born on September 23, 1922 in Neihart, MT to Charlie and Alice Holzheimer. He was the fourth of ten brothers and sisters.

Always authentic, inquisitive, and known for helping others, he will be remembered as a caring husband, parent, grandparent, brother, uncle, neighbor, and outdoors man.

A celebration of life will be held on July 20, location to be announced on a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now