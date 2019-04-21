Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Great Falls, MT
View Map
Billings - Lexie Marie Caldwell McIntosh, 73, of Billings, died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 with family by her side at St. John's Nursing Home in Billings. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Lexie's Life will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls. Cremation and Funeral Gallery has been entrusted with arrangements and Schnider Funeral Home has been entrusted with services. Please visit Lexie's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.cfgbillings.com or at www.schniderfuneralhome.com.

Lexie was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Varona Caldwell; husband, David McIntosh; and brother, Tom Caldwell.

She is survived by her children, Nikki (Thomas) O'Brien of Tacoma, WA, Scott (Kasie) McIntosh of Chinook, and Camille (Marc) Osborn of Billings; grandchildren, Chadd Rogers of Moses Lake, WA, Angie (Richard) Renik of Lockwood and Madisen and Ian McIntosh of Chinook; two great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Killian; sister, Carolyn (Wally) Walberg of Great Falls; brother, Brent Caldwell of Pingree, ID; her trusty companion, Bozlee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
