Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilian Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilian Barbara Reed


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lilian Barbara Reed Obituary
Lilian Barbara Reed

Great Falls - Lilian "Barbara" Reed, 89 of Great Falls, Montana passed away on April 29, 2019 at the Peace Hospice House in Great Falls. Cremation has taken place at her request and O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the O'Connor Memorial Chapel.

Barbara was born April 6, 1930 in Llanstephan, Wales to the late Garfield and Violet John. She loved her grandson Heath and her cocker spaniel, Patsy. She loved Glacier National Park. She thought of the Park as Heaven, God's country, and it was her favorite place in the world. Barbara's heart was always longing for Wales, and she frequently visited her family and friends there. Barbara also enjoyed cooking for big family gatherings and camping with her family and friends. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Debra M. (Larry) Weimer; grandson Heath A. Reed; and brother Winston (Pat) John of Laugharne, Wales; and grandsons Jeremy and JJ Weimer; and beloved family and friends in Wales. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy D. Reed.

Our thanks to the Peace Hospice staff for taking care of our Mom during the last few days with us. Your professionalism and loving care went to heaven with Barbara and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Memorials are suggested to Peace Hospice or Great Falls Animal Shelter.

Barbara will be greatly missed by family, friends and her dog Patsy. Rejoice in God's name, another Angel has been released into Heaven.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now