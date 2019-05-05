|
|
Lilian Barbara Reed
Great Falls - Lilian "Barbara" Reed, 89 of Great Falls, Montana passed away on April 29, 2019 at the Peace Hospice House in Great Falls. Cremation has taken place at her request and O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the O'Connor Memorial Chapel.
Barbara was born April 6, 1930 in Llanstephan, Wales to the late Garfield and Violet John. She loved her grandson Heath and her cocker spaniel, Patsy. She loved Glacier National Park. She thought of the Park as Heaven, God's country, and it was her favorite place in the world. Barbara's heart was always longing for Wales, and she frequently visited her family and friends there. Barbara also enjoyed cooking for big family gatherings and camping with her family and friends. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Debra M. (Larry) Weimer; grandson Heath A. Reed; and brother Winston (Pat) John of Laugharne, Wales; and grandsons Jeremy and JJ Weimer; and beloved family and friends in Wales. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billy D. Reed.
Our thanks to the Peace Hospice staff for taking care of our Mom during the last few days with us. Your professionalism and loving care went to heaven with Barbara and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Memorials are suggested to Peace Hospice or Great Falls Animal Shelter.
Barbara will be greatly missed by family, friends and her dog Patsy. Rejoice in God's name, another Angel has been released into Heaven.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 5, 2019