Lillian G. Anderson
Joplin - Lillian Grace Anderson, 96, passed peacefully on September 10, 2020 in Great Falls.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, September 16, at 2pm at Joplin Cemetery.
Lillian was born January 17, 1924 in McCabe, MT. She was the first of 13 children born to Hans and Phoebe (Tunison) Bergstrom. Lil married Robert Anderson on January 8, 1944 at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Joplin. They began their life together farming North of Chester later moving to Big Sandy and eventually to Augusta. They remained there for 49 years and raised 5 children. At retirement, the couple moved to Great Falls.
Lil was a devoted homemaker, mother, and wife. Her family gave her much joy. Lil's hobbies included making dolls, crocheting, sewing, and photo albums. She was a meticulous housekeeper and was the very definition of "homemaker". Everything she did, she did well but was very humble.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; and son, Andrew.
Survivors include children, Roberta (Keith) King of Corvallis, OR, Bob (Alice) Anderson of Canyon Creek, MT, Wanda (Chuck) Pfrimmer of Great Falls, and Larry (Liz) Anderson of Warland Creek, MT; 2 brothers; 6 sisters,; 13 grandchildren; and 32 great grandchildren.
Memorial can be made in Lillian's name to donor's choice.
