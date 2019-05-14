|
Lillian Marie Fisher
Vaughn - Lillian Marie Fisher, 84, of Vaughn passed away on May 11, 2019 of natural causes. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at Croxford Funeral Home from 6-8 pm. The Funeral Service will be the following day, Thursday, May 16, at 2:oo PM with a Graveside Service to follow at Sun River Cemetery.
Lillian was born on April 25, 1935 in Westby, MT to parents Andrew Krowen and Inga Hellegaard Krowen. The family lived on a farm outside of Westby. She graduated from Westby High School and later went to nursing school. Soon after high school Lillian married Robert Fisher, who would be the love of her life. They met in Great Falls and married on December 10, 1954. They were blessed with one son and one daughter.
Lillian loved spending time with Bob. There were many years spent fishing together. Lillian even tied her own flies. She enjoyed camping, bowling, and played pool on a league. She also time spent gardening, reading, knitting and crocheting. She was a loving mother and devoted wife. She enjoyed 64 wonderful years together with Bob. She will be greatly missed.
Lillian is survived by her husband Bob; son, Richard Fisher of Great Falls, MT; daughter, Nikki Hovden of Carson City, NV; sister, Donna Krowen of Denver, CO; two granddaughters, Stephanie (Martin Jennings-Teats) Hovden of Alameda, CA, and Lisa Hovden of Philadelphia, PA; sister-in-law, Margaret Krowen of Hamilton, MT and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in passing by her parents, Andrew and Inga Krowen; brothers, Arthur, Bennett, and Marlow all of Westby MT and by sister, Gladys Gartzka of Great Falls.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 14, 2019