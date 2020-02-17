|
|
Lillian Sharette
Great Falls - Lillian (Yellow Hair) Helgeson Sharette, 103, of Great Falls passed away on February 15, 2020 surrounded by her adoring family. Services will be announced at a later time.
As tears cloud our eyes and moisten our cheeks, we bid farewell for now, to our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
She now joins her husband, Robert; sons Terry, and Richard; daughters, Barbara, and Margie; as well as brothers, sisters, and other relatives who went before her.
Lillian is survived by her children; Norman (Donna) Sharette, Les Claassen, Doris Pancich, Della (Terry) Gunter; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We will mourn her passing but will celebrate her life.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020