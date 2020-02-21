|
Linda LeAnn (Knuth) Lull
Linda LeAnn (Knuth) Lull, 68, passed away peacefully from complications of heart disease, February 9, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She was a beautiful, compassionate soul.
Linda was born February 4, 1952, to Melba (Smith) and David "Dave" Knuth in Great Falls, Montana. She lived her whole life in Great Falls, except for her college years when she attended Montana State University in Bozeman and received her B.S. in nursing,. She worked as an RN for more than 40 years, with most of that time being spent on the pediatric floor of the hospital. It was not uncommon for her to be in a public place and be recognized and pointed out by a former patient, even many years later, as "our favorite nurse."
Linda married Charles "Chuck" Lull on June 21, 1974. With loving guidance, she and Chuck raised two sons, David and Jeffrey, who are now kind, life-loving, accomplished, young men. Her family meant everything to her.
Linda loved cooking, baking, crafting, sewing, photography, fishing and more. She frequently spent her time doing things for others. She would often bake large, multi-layered, decorated cakes for family, the nursing staff and more. Many people are recipients of the beautiful quilts she sewed for them. She loved to go fishing with her husband, and he loved to go fishing with her even more.
Linda is survived by her husband, Chuck; their sons, David (Lauren) and Jeffrey; grandson, Charlie Mike Lull; and siblings: Mike (Debi), Randy, Bonnie Soderborg (James) and Tammy Huntting (Tom). She was preceded in death by her parents, Melba and Dave Knuth; grandparents, Sylvia (Liddiard) and Arthur Smith and Hazel (Hodge) and Theodore Knuth. Also preceding her in death are her parents-in-law, Helen (Misner) and Freeman "Bud" Lull; sisters-in-law, Naomi "Marie" Povolish and Mary Sue; and brother-in-law, Dan Lull.
Linda influenced an infinite number of lives. She will be deeply missed every day, but her kindness and goodness live on in those whom she touched. She left the world a better place.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020