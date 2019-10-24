|
|
Linda M. Martinez
Great Falls - Linda Marie (Long) Martinez, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, surrounded by her family at Benefis Hospital.
She was born on August 11, 1948, at St. Ignatius to Dorothy Drebes Long and William Long. Linda attended school in Columbia Falls and graduated in 1967. Following high school, Linda worked in the service and retail industry in the Flathead Valley. She married Dale Gilbertson, and they moved to Chester, where they owned and operated the Tip-Top Tavern until Dale's passing in 1982.
Linda married Marty Martinez September 19, 1986, starting what would be a life-long adventure. Together, Linda and Marty combined her finely honed business skills with his technical abilities to found and operate Falls Phone Center. Her role as Vice President would encompass many hats. She was responsible for payroll, crew scheduling, and retail operations. Linda's practical experience was tempered by her passionate dedication to her customers; this was instrumental to the success of their company.
Active in the community, Linda was a member of the American Legion Lady's Auxillary Post 130, Vaughn. She served as past president for 10 years. She was a quilting guild member, and often took the time to teach the fabric arts to the newly initiated. Besides her beautiful quilts, Linda enjoyed cooking, the daily sudoku, traveling the west, and tending to her rose garden. Linda deeply loved her puppies - Duchess, Princess, Coco, Socks, Shadow, Mitzi, and Mr. Nibbs.
Linda is survived by her husband, Marty; mother, Dorothy Drown; brother Dan (Debra) Long; step-sons, Randy (Cathy) Martinez and Bill Martinez; step-daughter, Bonnie (Lyle) Fogerty; grandchildren, David Martinez, Richard Martinez, Jacquie Fogerty, Andrew (Kindel) Fogerty, Derek, Geoff and Stephen Martinez; numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Long; her brother, Bill Long; and her grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th St S), Great Falls, MT.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019