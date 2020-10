Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Marie Long Martinez



Great Falls - August 11, 1948 - October 19, 2019 One year ago the Lord called you home, leaving a blank spot in our families. Maybe the Lord needed another bookkeeper and you were chosen for the job. We miss you terribly and we always will. Until we're together again, all my love always, Marty and all our families.









