|
|
Lisa Beth Harding
Great Falls - Lisa Beth Harding, 51, of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from natural causes. A Public Visitation will take place this Friday, April 12 from 6-8 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held the following day, Saturday, April 13, at 2 PM at the same location.
Lisa was born on July 7, 1967 in Cascade, MT to parents John Weiss and Judy McCurdie. Lisa was a nurse in the United States Army serving in the burn unit, a job that took her to many different places, including Russia. Following her honorable discharge from the Army, she continued in the nursing field as a Nurse Practitioner.
Lisa was a wonderful wife and a loving mother. She was never afraid to tell you what was on her mind but was always willing to help someone in need. She was known for standing up for what she knew was right no matter how big her opposition.
Lisa will be missed by her husband, Arthur Harding; her children, Jeffery Larsen and Sara Lizabeth English; mother, Judy Ann McCurdie; sisters, Belinda Carrillo, Sherri St. Onge; grandchildren, Olivia, Chloe, Makayla, Kiley, and Colton.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, John Weiss as well as Stanley Conway.
Condolences to the family may be shared at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019