1/
Lisa Kay Trovatten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Kay Trovatten

Phoenix, AZ - Lisa Kay Trovatten, 60, passed away from natural causes Friday, September 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 7, 1959 in Great Falls, MT to parents Howard and Mary Trovatten. She attended local schools, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1978, and later attended the Great Falls Vo-Tech.

Lisa worked at various jobs throughout her life, mostly in the retail sales industry. She possessed wonderful customer service skills, and had many customers that would seek her out when they shopped. She enjoyed the outdoors, and was a great animal lover who was said to" be able to make friends with a charging rhinoceros".

Lisa is survived by brother, John Trovatten of Sacramento, CA, Niece, Lauren Trovatten, Nephew, Erik Trovatten, both of Great Falls, MT, and three cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be planned for a later date and cremation has taken place under the direction of Legacy Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ. Any memorials may be made to the Cascade County Humane Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved