Lisa Kay Trovatten



Phoenix, AZ - Lisa Kay Trovatten, 60, passed away from natural causes Friday, September 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 7, 1959 in Great Falls, MT to parents Howard and Mary Trovatten. She attended local schools, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1978, and later attended the Great Falls Vo-Tech.



Lisa worked at various jobs throughout her life, mostly in the retail sales industry. She possessed wonderful customer service skills, and had many customers that would seek her out when they shopped. She enjoyed the outdoors, and was a great animal lover who was said to" be able to make friends with a charging rhinoceros".



Lisa is survived by brother, John Trovatten of Sacramento, CA, Niece, Lauren Trovatten, Nephew, Erik Trovatten, both of Great Falls, MT, and three cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be planned for a later date and cremation has taken place under the direction of Legacy Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ. Any memorials may be made to the Cascade County Humane Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store