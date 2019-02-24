Resources
Great Falls - Lisa Marie Stewart, 49, of Great Falls, MT., passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at her home.

Lisa was born in Hamilton, MT., on April 2, 1969. She attended Plains High School and later moved to Ronan, MT where she married and raised her children.

She tended bar at the American Legion in Paradise, MT from 2006 until she returned to Great Falls in 2010 where she continued to work as a bartender for Eagles Manor in Great Falls, MT until her passing.

She had a generous heart and loved camping, fishing, telling jokes and listening to syrupy country songs; and dancing. She was loved by all who were blessed to share this world with her and will be missed.

Lisa is survived by her daughter, Amanda McCullugh, two brothers, Eugene Stewart and Brian Shinnick, one sister, PJ Goyne, mother Jeannette Shinnick and step father, Paul Splonski and 3 grandchildren Brooklyn Peterson, Parker Peterson and Ariana McCullugh.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kyle McCullugh and sister, Leila Stewart, grandparents, Jerry and Bernice Shinnick, her father Eugene Stewart Sr. and two beloved uncles.

Celebration of life to be held in the spring and details will be forthcoming from the family.
