Or Copy this URL to Share

Lisa Neupauer



Heart Butte - Lisa Neupauer, 62, passed away at peace Hospice in great Falls on July 1st. A wake will be at the family home in Heart Butte with the Rosary being recited at 7 pm Tuesday. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at St. Annes Cemetery in Heart Butte at 2 PM.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store