Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Lisa Thornock Lassey


1959 - 2020
Lisa Thornock Lassey Obituary
Lisa Thornock Lassey

Great Falls - Lisa Faye Thornock Lassey, 60, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 of natural

causes. Burial has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

Lisa was born on November 7, 1959 to parents Harold Fitzwater and Marian Nelson in Great Falls

Montana where she was raised and attended school. Lisa graduated from Great Falls High School in

1978 and continued her education at Ricks College and Great Falls University. Throughout her working

career, Lisa stayed busy as a Secretary working at several places within Great Falls.

While working for Pepsi, Lisa met Steve Lassey whom she married on December 22, 2011. Together they

shared eight wonderful years until her early passing.

Lisa was deeply devoted to her family and loved caring for her close friends and for her two pugs. She

was a Star-Trek fan till the end and loved traveling whenever she had the opportunity. Some of her most

memorable trips were to Disney Land and to Disney World with her daughters.

Lisa also loved her church and was avid member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived in passing by her husband, Stephen Lassey; daughters, Katelyn J. Bouw and Jaclyn E.

Thornock; and brother, Mark L. Fitzwater.

She was preceded in passing her infant son, Jeffery A. Thornock.

Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
