|
|
Lloyd Eugene Allee, 91, of Cascade, Montana joined his Lord and Savior suddenly at home on June 2, 2019 (just 5 days short of his 92nd birthday) doing what he loved, being a mechanic and mowing his beautiful lawn. A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Lewistown City Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on June 12, 2019 (Wed), with a reception to follow at the American Legion Club in Lewistown, Montana.
Lloyd was born June 7, 1927 in Spencer, Indiana, the fifth of nine children of Bert and Gertrude (Williams) Allee. He grew up on the family farm in hard times, attending a one-room school and cutting short his education to go to work in a sawmill. At age 16, he began working for Stokely VanCamp in Indianapolis and later for Allis-Chalmers and Caterpillar. At age 18, he joined the US Navy and proudly served aboard an LST carrier during the war, including time at Pearl Harbor. After his honorable discharge in 1946, he returned home briefly and then departed for Montana for a two-week trip but did not return home for seven years.
It was in Lewistown, Montana that he met the love of his life, Dorothy Kelly, and they were married on November 26, 1949. They were blessed with three children; Phillip, Thomas and Lisa.
Lloyd's expertise operating a grader working road construction or maintaining city or county roads in Fergus and Cascade counties was unmatched. He was a hard worker and could fix any and everything. Upon retirement, he enjoyed being a mechanic, bowling, helping friends and especially time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Bert; four sisters, Lillian Carpenter, Vivian Mills, Betty Haltom, Jewell Haltom; wife; and son, Phillip.
He is survived by sisters Pauline Russo, Eugenia Hendershot and Loretta Snyder of the Spencer, Indiana area; son Thomas (Kelly) of Rock Springs, Wyoming and daughter, Lisa (Dan) Gross of Great Falls; eight grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and special neighbors, Bud and Carol Place.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the . An enhanced obituary may be found and condolences shared at
www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 9, 2019