Lloyd L. Allen



Lloyd Allen, 90, went home to be with the Lord, on November 7, 2020.



Lloyd was born October 11, 1930 in Fort Benton, Montana to Howard and Myrtle Allen. He was their youngest of three boys. He started school at age 4 in Highwood and graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1947, at the age of 16. In the fall of 1948, He attended Phillip Christian University in Enid, Oklahoma and in 1949 enrolled in the Midwest Trade School in Denver and learned about electricity and basic formulas.



On May 6th, 1951, he received notice to report to the US Army and was trained in the Chemical Corps. In February, 1952, Lloyd got orders that he would be shipped to the Far East which meant the Korean War. He spent 6 weeks on a Japanese island named Eta Jima, learning to be a clerk-typist. The first day of school the instructor informed them that the top three students from the class would be picked to serve at the Far East Headquarters in Tokyo. He also told them that the rest would be sent to "Heartbreak Ridge" in Korea. That was incentive enough to be one of the top three. His assignment in Tokyo was the best he had in the service. He was discharged on April 28th, 1953; after which he started farming with his dad in Pleasant Valley. He never really wanted to do anything else but farm.



In the summer of 1953, Lloyd started dating a young widow living next to his parent's house in town. Her husband had died when he was covered by a snowslide while hunting in the Bozeman area. Her name was Beverlee Bramlette Morris and she had a 2-year old son named Richard. They were married in November. Together they had 4 children, Kathy, Kemiel, Terry & Kristin. Beverlee died from cancer in 1974.



On March 4, 1976, Lloyd married Deanna Bramlette. Deanna had 2 daughters, Caroline and Anita. It had always been Lloyd's life dream to have a home on the lake. Deanna finally made him realize that they weren't getting any younger, and in the fall of 1997, he and Deanna moved into a home they built on Flathead Lake. They have been to all 50 states, have done a lot of overseas travel.



Lloyd served as Chouteau County Commissioner from 1980-1986; was a Director for Farmers Union Oil Company in Great Falls & Fort Benton for 39 years; and served on the national Cenex board and also on the National Cooperative Board of Directors for 11 years.



The one thing Lloyd said was the greatest gift in his life was his Christian home and his Christian parents and grandparents. He was a long-time member and leader at First Christian Church in Fort Benton and then Family Life Church in Kalispell. His advice to loved ones and friends, "May the Lord be your partner in your everyday life. Try to keep your families together and provide good leadership for your children. Do not be afraid to accept a little advice from those who have traveled the path before your time."



Lloyd is survived by his wife, Deanna; sons, Rick (Brenda) Morris, Kem (Gail) Allen, Terry (Roxie) Allen, all of Fort Benton; daughters, Caroline Allen of Fort Benton, Anita (Rick) Nowaski of Post Falls, Kristin (Don) Seagrave of Havre; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by Beverlee Allen; his parents, Howard & Myrtle Allen; brothers Earl & Donald Allen; daughter Kathy Allen-Gallagher; grandchildren, Kelsey Morris and Mark Allen.



Memorial Services are pending at this time.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store