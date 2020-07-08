Lloyd "Butch" Loftsgaarden



Missoula - Lloyd "Butch" Loftsgaarden of Missoula died in faith June 29, 2020 of natural causes.



Butch was born November 2, 1945 to Catherine and Owen Loftsgaarden and raised in Power, Montana. In high school, he participated in basketball, football, and set state records in track. He graduated from Eastern Montana College with a degree in business administration. On June 7, 1969 he and Teresa were married in Billings. He spent his career in accounting and retired after working for his son's company. He was a strong Christian and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.



Butch enjoyed fishing, camping, and sports (participating, coaching, and watching). He never missed a family event. Anywhere he went, he never met a stranger. Butch spent much of his retirement golfing, attending Grizzly games, and spending time with church, family and friends.



Butch is survived by his wife Terry, brothers Don (Nenette) and Alan (Linda), sons Eric (Sharon) and Kirk (Becky), and grandchildren Amy, Ryan, Connor, and Delaney.



A memorial service for Butch, for relatives only, was held on July 4, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Missoula, Montana.









