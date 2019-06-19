|
Lois A. Myers
Cascade - Lois Ayotte Myers, 84, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. At Lois's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Private burial will take place in Middleton, Idaho later this summer.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses, staff, and volunteers at Peace Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Lois.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 19, 2019