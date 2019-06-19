Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois A. Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lois A. Myers Obituary
Lois A. Myers

Cascade - Lois Ayotte Myers, 84, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. At Lois's request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Private burial will take place in Middleton, Idaho later this summer.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses, staff, and volunteers at Peace Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Lois.

Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now