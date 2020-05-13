|
|
Lois Czech
Belgrade - On the morning of Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Lois Czech passed away peacefully in Conrad, Montana at the age of 87. She would have been 88 on Mother's Day. Lois was born at her home in Glenwoodville, Alberta Canada to her parents, Frank and Leah Rodgers. She met and fell in love with Joseph Czech and they were married in Coutts, Alberta in 1951 and were blessed to have five children, Rick (Karen) Czech, Cathy (Kerry) Geiser, Roger (Laurie) Czech, Greg (Terry) Czech and Wally (Rhonie) Czech. Throughout their life they lived in several places in Montana and Alberta and many dear friendships were made, which were a very special part of Lois' life. Quilting and sewing, her love for animals (especially cats), growing flowers, and her deep love for her family all made Lois so special. Lois is survived by her loving sister Pat Piepgrass, her five children and their spouses, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Lois will be laid to rest on Friday, May 15th, next to her husband Joe in Bozeman, MT. A family memorial will be held at a later date when we can safely gather together. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 13 to May 14, 2020