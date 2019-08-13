|
|
Lois D. Scarborough
Great Falls - Lois Doreen Scarborough Johnson, 86, of Great Falls, passed away on August 10, 2019, with loving family at her side. Lois was born November 17, 1932, in Wauseon, Ohio to Frank and Lena Scarborough, the first of 4 girls. The family lived in Ohio until Lois "Toots" was entering her senior year of high school when they moved to Montana. She graduated high school in Dutton, Montana where she met her future husband Walter "Ted" Johnson. They were married December 1, 1950. Ted was in the National Guard and was activated during the Korean conflict in February, 1951. In May of 1951, they went to Georgia then to Ohio where Ted served at military bases. Their first daughter, Kathy was born in Columbus in 1952. Shortly after that they moved back to Montana, when Ted was discharged from his military service.
Lois and Ted's second daughter, Debbie, was born in 1954, after they moved to Cut Bank, MT. They purchased land east of Glacier Park and farmed with Ted's brother, Donald, and his family. Life was not easy, "Up On the Hill." Lois and Ted lived in a railroad box car with no running water, no developed roads, and just a trail through the prairie with many gates to open and close. Though it was difficult, Lois stepped up to the challenge to raise her babies here. Lois and Ted moved off the Hill to a farm on the Del Bonita road in the spring of 1958. In 1961, after their third daughter, Jayne, was born, she retired her school bus driving hat. While living near Del Bonita, one of their accomplishments was their famous Maine-Anjou cow herd. Lois was an equal partner in this venture. They were the first to have Maine-Anjou cows in Montana. They farmed there for 42 years. In 2000 they moved to Fort Shaw, where they lived for another 13 years. In March of 2014 Lois said good-bye to Ted, her husband of 63 years.
Lois liked her bowling days with the girls; she may have giggled and smiled while playing cards and other games but she showed no mercy! Lois loved to bake; everyone loved her famous bread and sweets of every kind. She connected to her three sisters in her later years and they were referred to as "the sisters." They had some great adventures. Lois's passion was her family. She was so proud of them and loved them all dearly and she knew how to make everyone feel special.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ted; her parents, Frank and Lena Scarborough; and a granddaughter Shelly. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathryn and Mark Walker of Sioux City, IA and their 5 children and 15 grandchildren, Deborah and Vern Cichosz of Havre, MT and their 4 children and 4 grandchildren, and Jayne and Roger Gettel of Power, MT and their 2 children. She is also survived by sisters, Dee Lacey of Lubbock, TX, Sue White and partner Mark Neuling of Dallas, TX, and Bonnie Lee of Bozeman, MT.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Faith Center. A short visiting time will be set aside with refreshments in the Bridge Room after the service. The burial will take place at the Dutton Cemetery in Dutton, MT followed by a dinner at the American Legion Hall at 4:30 p.m.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019