Lois J. Obstar
GREAT FALLS - Lois "Nettie" Jeanette Obstar, of Great Falls, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the age of 93.
She was born on July 27, 1926, in Lewistown, the youngest of George and Dora (Cook) Murray's 11 children. She attended schools in Lewistown, Boise, ID, and Fort Benton while being raised by various family members.
Lois was united in marriage on April 16, 1948, to Harry Robert Obstar at the First United Methodist Church in Great Falls. She was a homemaker, raising their 2 sons, active in Cub Scouts, and the Westside Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry on November 17, 1977, and thereafter in June 1979, she relocated to Gillette, WY to live with her older son, Nick. She was employed by the Wyoming Public Health Service and Desert Oil while residing in Gillette until the spring of 1993, when she and Nick returned to Great Falls.
Lois enjoyed preparing and hosting family dinners and attending sporting events, especially those where her children and grandchildren were participating.
She is survived by 2 sons, Nick Obstar of Great Falls and Rick (Marianne) Obstar of Helena; 3 grandchildren, Britney (Joe) Booth of San Francisco, Tim (Ashley) Obstar of Bozeman, and Sydney Obstar of Missoula; 2 great-grandchildren, Weston and Beau Obstar of Bozeman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Following a graveside service for the family on August 30, family and friends are invited to celebrate Nettie's life at the family residence, 3009 Dawn Court, 1:00 p.m.
She will be remembered for her fierce devotion to faith and family.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019