Lois M. Ressler
GREAT FALLS - Lois M. Ressler (Speck), 84 went to be with our Father in Heaven on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Peace Hospice.
She was born in Great Falls on September 29, 1934. She attended Great Falls High School and had a career in retail sales for many years. She married John Ressler in 1951 and they had four wonderful children together. While growing up, Lois loved playing in the "sand hills" south of Great Falls with her sister, Laurel and best friends Rita, Sherrie and Tootsie. Once she became a mother, her devotion and love for her family was unlike any other.
Lois enjoyed spending time in her beautiful vegetable and flower gardens, fishing, spending winters in Arizona as well as crocheting and reading. She also had a great talent for cooking and baking; her cinnamon rolls were known by many to be the best around. Lois was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and has been a warrior ever since. Although she lived with chronic pain for years, her positive outlook and sharp sense of humor, is what she will be remembered for.
She is survived by her husband, John of Great Falls; daughter Lynn (Rich) Town of Oregon, son John James, daughter Shelly Van Swearingen both of Great Falls, and daughter Laurie (Tim) Theisen of Missoula; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Thelma Speck; and special niece Sheryl Carr.
Lois was preceded in death by her father, Clark Speck; mother Rose Pfeifle Keeler; sister Laurel Secora; brother Roy Speck; and son-in-law Paul Van Swearingen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Easter Seals of Great Falls or Maclean Animal Adoption Center.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place in the spring. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 28, 2019