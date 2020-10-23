Lois Muriel Wilda
Great Falls - Lois Muriel Wilda, 99, passed away October 22, 2020. Lois was born December 24, 1920, to John Welley and Marie Quam Welley in Great Falls, MT. She married Ben Wilda in 1947 in Stanford, MT. Lois retired from the U. S. Forest Service where she worked as a secretary. She is survived by her nieces, Diane (Jerry) Thunstrom and Arleen Bohning. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; mother and father; brothers, Kenneth, Wayne, and John Welley; sisters, Dorothy Welley and Janis Rosman. There will be no services. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
