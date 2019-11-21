|
|
Lola Deanne Washburn Schnebly
Vaughn - Lola Deanne Washburn Schnebly, 85, Vaughn, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A Funeral Service will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sun River, Montana on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Noon with a Public Visitation to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Sun River Cemetery will follow the church service. To read the full obituary or leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019