Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sun River, MT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sun River Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Schnebly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola Deanne Washburn Schnebly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lola Deanne Washburn Schnebly Obituary
Lola Deanne Washburn Schnebly

Vaughn - Lola Deanne Washburn Schnebly, 85, Vaughn, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. A Funeral Service will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sun River, Montana on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Noon with a Public Visitation to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Sun River Cemetery will follow the church service. To read the full obituary or leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -