Lonnie M. HandGreat Falls - Lonnie Mack Hand, 79, of Great Falls, went to be with his Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; 5 children; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 on the way; brother; sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com