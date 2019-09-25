Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church of Christ
Fairfield, MT
View Map
Loreva Ann Oakley


1938 - 2019
Loreva Ann Oakley Obituary
Loreva Ann Oakley

Fairfield - Loreva Ann Oakley, 80, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Monday, September 23, 2019 at Extended Care Benefis West. A Celebration of Life will be held this Friday, September 27th at 11:00 AM at the United Church of Christ in Fairfield.

Born in Great Falls, MT on December 24, 1938 to Bert and Leora Vincent, Loreva married Norman Oakley on March 15, 1957. She gave birth to a son, Alan on April 29, 1959. On May 3, 1960, she gave birth to her daughter, Lexie. Loreva was very artistic and enjoyed painting and ceramics. She very much loved her family and family traditions. She loved to travel, and before her eyesight failed to the point she couldn't drive anymore, she saw as much of Montana and the west coast as she could. She would share stories of her many travels.

Loreva leaves behind her son, Alan (Valerie); daughter, Lexie; grandchildren Matthew Oakley and Ruth Oakley; great-granddaughter, Autumn Oakley; brother, Laurence (Diane) Vincent; sister, Arlene (Wes) Higgins and Vickie (Don) Jones; sister-in-law, Charlotte Vincent; many nieces and nephews and former co-workers, too many to name. She loved this community and the people who lived here.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and former husband, Norman.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donation made to in her name.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019
