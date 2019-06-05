|
|
Lorraine M. Harlan
GREAT FALLS - I was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1927, to my wonderful parents, William and Gladys Kaste. I was blessed with two brothers and three sisters, and a special family life.
On December 2, 1945, I married George W. "Bud" Roadhouse, and we raised our two sons, Richard L. Roadhouse and Gary W. Roadhouse; and our two daughters, Patti J. Jones and Kathy M. Holum. We were divorced in 1972. In October 1975 the love of my life, James H. Harlan, danced into my world, and we were married on February 21, 1976; the beginning of 41 wonderful and happy years together.
Our favorite pastime was dancing. I also enjoyed knitting hats and sweaters for my grandchildren, and many years of duplicate bridge.
Our blended family leaves me survived by my seven children, Richard (Gail) Roadhouse, Gary (Patti Ann) Roadhouse, Patti Jo (Daniel) Jones, Kathy (Larry) Holum, Shawn (Eric) Wilford, Terry (Anne) Harlan, and Michael (Kathy) Harlan. I am also survived by 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 3 great great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley M. Augustine; many cousins; nieces; nephews; and special friends. I was preceded in death by my beloved husband, James H. Harlan; my parents; my brothers, Raymond Kaste and William Kaste; and two sisters, JoAnn Cramer and Dorothy Kaste.
Jim and I were blessed in our lives to have special relationships with our granddaughter, Wendy; and our great-granddaughter Amber. Special thanks to you and all our family members who made it possible for me to spend my final years in my own home. I am on my way to dance again with my beloved Jim. Thank you everyone for being a part of my life.
At my request, there will be no services. Love, Lori.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 5, 2019