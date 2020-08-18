Lorraine Swain Samuels
Great Falls - Lorraine Swain Samuels, 86, died peacefully on July 26, 2020 due to complications of advanced dementia disease.
She was born in Great Falls to Robert Henry Swain III and Alice Pearl (Dickson) Swain.
Her love for ice skating started at age 8 and spanned much of her life. As a teen, she met her future husband, Sam (Glen "Al" Samuels), at the Civic Center ice rink. Lorraine performed and competed as a member of the Great Falls Figure Skating Club where she trained during the school year. She trained in Canada during the summers and competed all over the Northwest. She was the Montana Senior Ladies champion in back to back years of 1951 and 1952. A year after graduating from Great Falls High School in 1951, Lorraine turned pro and joined the Butte Figure Skating Club at its' founding in November 1952. She returned to Great Falls as the pro in 1954-55. In addition to teaching, she produced and performed in ice skating shows in Great Falls, Butte, Denver, Nelson B.C., and other cities. But it was not all so serious; some of her fondest memories are of Ice Dancing with her Dad and their good friends, the McAndrews (another father-daughter team).
In July 1955, Lorraine and Sam married at First Presbyterian in Great Falls. They shared 64 years of life and love together until his passing in January this year. Over the years they lived in Great Falls, Spokane and Lewistown, moving for Sam's work and school. Lorraine was always drawn to teaching children about many things, but most of all about Jesus. She was active in the Presbyterian church wherever she lived.
Lorraine deeply loved family and kept connections to them over the years. She and her two dear sisters were part of a 'dirty dozen' of cousins who gathered for a reunion most summers at a family cabin in Monarch (built by their grandparents). Her nieces filled her heart whether they lived near or far. And Lorraine's favorite role in life was being mom to her daughter and two sons. Her extended family included her high school friends including Bob (Sally) Wallace, whom she called brother.
In addition to her husband, Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Shirley Bowlin and Dorthie Fullerton, two nieces, Marvilee Slack and Kathy Gannon and a nephew, David Samuels. She is survived by her three children, Kristen, Blake (Katie), and Kurt (Tracie); six grandchildren, James (Riki), Jenny, Terriell, Aaron, Kelsey, and Kaylee; three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family deeply appreciates the people at The Grandview at Benefis for the love and attention shown Lorraine while she lived there. You touched us profoundly and permanently.
A Memorial Service for Lorraine and Sam will be held at Croxford Funeral Home August 29th at 2:00pm.
. For the safety of all who choose to attend in person, masks and physical-distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Great Falls Mission.
.