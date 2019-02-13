Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Lorrie Ann Foster


Great Falls - Lorrie Ann Foster, 75, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1943.

God saw that you were getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So He put his arms around you and whispered "Come to Me".

With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away. Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. - Christopher Warner

We love you so much Mom - Grandma

Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019
