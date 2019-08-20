|
Louis W. Block Jr. "Bill"
Temple - Louis W. Block Jr. "Bill" of Temple, Texas passed away from natural causes on August 16, 2019. Bill, born on September 22, 1943, was 75 years old. Born in Minnesota, Bill moved to Montana at a very early age with his parents Louis W. Block Sr. and Doris E. Block and lived and grew up in Great Falls. Bill attended grade school at Our Lady of Lourdes and high school at Great Falls High. After high school Bill served in the US Navy before returning to Great Falls where he worked and attended college at the College of Great Falls. Upon graduation from college, Bill began a successful career selling educational equipment and furniture, a career that spanned nearly 50 years. Bill married Judy Ferda in 1966 from which their sons Neal (Helena) and Boyce (Great Falls) were born. Bill and Judy later divorced. Some years later, Bill married his current wife Dona which resulted in the births of daughters Carlie and Hana; all three currently reside in Temple, Texas. Bill was an avid horseman, raising and showing quarter horses at national events. He was an active member of the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA). In addition to his wife, sons, and daughters, Bill is survived by brothers Bruce (East Helena) and Darrell (Great Falls). Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Karen Nelson. Per Bill's request, no services are planned.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019