Louise Hollar Clarke
Great Falls - Louise (Weezer) Hollar Clarke, 74, passed away on October 19, 2020. Weezer beat severe osteoarthritis by undergoing twenty plus surgeries; she beat kidney issues by undergoing three abdominal surgeries; and she beat breast cancer. However, the combination of colitis, neuropathy, lymphoma and infectious eczema led to a fall, subsequent injuries and her heart failing. Weezer was a very capable person. She possessed incredible intelligence and a strong work ethic. She had an enormous capacity to love and be loved which showed in her caring attitude, generosity, empathy and concern for others over herself. Despite these amazing qualities, Weezer was very modest. She had many, many reasons to complain about her life, but chose not to do so. Weezer was born on January 1, 1946. Yes, she was the first baby born in Great Falls that year which placed her in the baby boomer generation. Weezer was the sixth of twelve children of Vear and Rhea Hogge Stott. She was raised on the family homestead between Fairfield and Augusta in the area known as the Sunny Slope. In Weezer's early life on the farm, there was lots of hard work, helping her mother with cooking and taking care of her younger siblings. Weezer proved to be an excellent student, having skipped the third grade. She attended Fairfield High School and was the editor of the school newspaper her senior year. Weezer graduated from Fairfield High School when she was 17. During her high school years, she worked at the Rexall Drug Store in Fairfield. Weezer took the shorthand course in Gregg Shorthand and held the speed record for taking dictation. On July 19, 1963, she married Robert E. Hollar. Bob later joined the Navy and his training took them to Florida and Texas. Weezer's pride and joy, son Rett Earl Hollar, was born in Kingsville, Texas on March 20, 1969. The family then moved to Provo, Utah. While there, Weezer had a number of jobs, sometimes working two jobs. These jobs included candling eggs, clerking at a hardware store and as a secretary for the State of Utah Mental Hospital. The family moved back to Great Falls and the couple divorced. Weezer's career in Great Falls included working for Cascade County Weed and Mosquito Management and many local businesses. Weezer then embarked on a career selling office products, copiers and furniture. She started with Dundas Office Supply and in 1989, Weezer formed The Office Center (TOC). During this time Weezer began dating and later marrying Dennis Clarke, resulting in more than 30 years of adventure and happiness. Due to health concerns, she had to retire from full time employment in 2009, leaving TOC in Rett's capable hands. Weezer, like all of her siblings, was very athletic. She participated in many sports, including racket ball, and softball, but golf was her passion. Weezer and Dennis played in the Hi Ho Shuffleboard League for decades. Weezer's amazing golf accomplishments include a double eagle 2 on the Meadowlark par 5 ninth hole in the First Interstate Scramble in 1989. Weezer had two holes in one, the first in 1988 in Great Falls and the second in Rexberg, Idaho in 2013. Her low score at Meadowlark Country Club was a 71, in the 1993. Despite her many physical limitations, Weezer continued to play golf this year, although she had to use the junior tees. Nonetheless, in September of this year, she scored birdie 4's twice in one week on the par 5 ninth hole! Twenty years ago, Rett met Steph Reinhardt and Weezer's family dreams came true when they presented her with grandson Duncan and granddaughter Morgan. Naturally, Weezer was the best grandmother possible, caring for Dunc and Morg whenever needed. She picked them up from Meadowlark School and got them treats at Dairy Queen countless times. Weezer took the grand kids out to the golf course from the time they were toddlers and grandpa and gramma helped them catch turtles in the ponds. Duncan and Morgan were active in sports while growing up and Weezer didn't miss a game, whether it involved soccer, T-ball in the early years or later volley ball, basketball and softball. Weezer was heavily involved in the Great Falls community, particularly with the Great Falls Ad Club. She worked tirelessly in promoting the C. M. Russell Auction, usually working three jobs. In 2003, the Ad Club members presented Weezer with the prestigious Royal Order of the Golden Girdle. She was a fantastic cook. Weezer enjoyed watching chefs on the Food Network and growing her own herbs and vegetables to make delicious meals. Weezer was predeceased by her parents Vear and Rhea Stott, brothers Robert and Lyall and sister Lynnette. Weezer in survived by her husband Dennis; son Rett (Steph) Hollar and grandchildren Duncan and Morgan; sisters Sarah Sorensen, Bonnie (Scott) Thompson, Laura (John) Buck; brothers Bruce (Edith) Stott, Nolan (Gwen) Stott, Gene (Joyce) Stott, John (Kay) Stott, and Jim (Cecily) Stott and 50 nieces and nephews. Since Weezer was so widely known and loved, the family wishes to have a memorial service at a later time when it is safe for large groups to gather. We will publish a notice in the newspaper and on social media. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com