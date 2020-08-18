Lt. Col. Glen Allen Samuels (Ret)
Great Falls - Glen Allan Samuels, 87, passed away on January 18, 2020 from natural causes.
Glen was born in 1932 to Ben M. Samuels and M. Juanita (Cumberledge) in Great Falls where he grew up and graduated from Great Falls High in 1950. In 1955, he married Lorraine (Swain) of Great Falls and they raised three children and six grandchildren during their 64 happy years together. They moved around in the early years of their marriage with the Air Force and while Glen attended college. After he graduated from MSU in Bozeman, they moved back to Great Falls. Glen's military service spanned 40 years including active duty, Reserves and the National Guard. He served in Vietnam and attained the rank of Lt. Colonel. His last assignment was working on Disaster Preparedness for the State of Montana. In 1975, the family moved to Lewistown with his job in flight service for the FAA. He and Lorraine returned to Great Falls in 1992 when Glen retired. In 2017, they moved to Grandview where they became an integral part of the community, rekindled old friendships and made new ones among the residents and staff.
Glen loved family, sports and flying. He was also known as Sam or Allan to friends and family. He played hockey into his 40s, beginning at Gibson Park, advancing to youth leagues and for many years, the GF Americans. His teammates were his life-long friends especially Bob, Jim, and Frank. Lorraine was a renowned figure skater and the two of them spent much of their youth in the Civic Center ice rink. His also loved golf, a passion he shared with his father and sons and a grandson, and could be found nearly every day at the Elks course in Lewistown and more recently at Anaconda Hills. After leaving active duty, Glen loved to fly and owned his own plane for a many of years.
Glen loved family reunions and he and Lorraine travelled to attend grandchild graduations across the West. After returning to Great Falls, they became very involved with the First Presbyterian Church and Glen volunteered to support Veteran Affairs.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ben, Eugene, and Elaine (Merkel). He was survived by his wife; children, Kristen, Blake (Katie) and Kurt (Tracie); his grandchildren, James (Riki), Jenny, Terriell, Aaron, Kelsey and Kaylee; and nieces and nephews.
A joint Memorial Service for Glen and Lorraine will be held at Croxford Funeral Home at 2pm on Saturday, August 29 and will be live-streamed on the internet for those who are not able to attend in person. The link will be provided prior to the service on Glen's obituary page at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Great Falls Mission.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
.