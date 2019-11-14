|
|
Lt. Col. James (Jim) William Fagg, Sr.
Lt. Col. James (Jim) William Fagg Sr. passed away November 12, 2019 at his home in Clermont, Florida with his wife, Jan Hemingway, by his side. He was 86 years old, born October 20, 1933 in Great Falls, MT to Joseph A. Fagg and Eudora Wilson Fagg. He graduated from Central High School in Great Falls in 1951. He married Patricia Atkinson in 1957. Together they had seven children.
Jim had a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1974. He flew as a navigator in the B-47, B-58, and then for nine years in the SR-71 "Blackbird." When he retired from the Air Force in 1974, he moved back to Great Falls with his family. He had his own helicopter agricultural spraying service and was a realtor for several years in Great Falls, and then worked for Lockheed, in Burbank, CA, New York and Nevada from 1983 to 1991. While at Lockheed he took part in the development of the F-117A Stealth Fighter and also served as liaison to simulator company Singer-Link. While working for Lockheed, Jim and his second wife, Jan Hemingway started their 30 plus years together and later divided their time between California, Florida and Montana.
Jim's children include Kathleen Stevens (Rodney Sr.), James Fagg Jr. (deceased), Jennifer Sutherland (Dave), Joe Williams (Terri), Suzanne Cosand (Kirk), Ken Michael, and Mary Wilhelms (Don). Grandchildren include Rodney Stevens Jr. (Tessa), Amy Mann (Mike), Amanda Meier (Bernie), Ana Sutherland (Nick), Joe Williams (Leann), Jeremy Williams (Amy), Josh Williams (Jessica), Dan Lafley (Amelia), Mary Kuipers (Nick), Sarah Lafley (Wil), Marissa Michael (Chase), Dillon Wilhelms (Hayley), and Megan Wilhelms (Connor). Jim had 14 great grandchildren as well.
Jim was an excellent handball and racquetball player, and a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. The old rascal will be sorely missed.
A memorial will be held in early summer and will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to the Veterans' Fund of your choice.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019