Lucas Lampert
Lewistown - Lucas J. Lampert 6 of Schertz, TX died early Friday morning, October 30, 2020 at his home of a heart condition from birth. He was born January 21, 2014 in Houston, TX the first son of Joseph and Michelle (Brown) Lampert. They lived in Florida, Connecticut, Hawaii and Texas where he was in first grade.
Lucas was a very active boy and a good big brother.
He is survived by his parents Joe and Michelle and brothers Roman and Matthew all of the family home; grandparents Tony & Claudia Brown of Lewistown and Jerome & Annette Lampert of Bowlus, MN; uncles Craig (Jordan) Brown of Victor, MT, Daniel (Melissa), Darren (Tanya) and Chris Lampert all of Bowlus, MN, Duane (Julie) of Cleveland, OH and Jeffrey (Jenn) of Fargo, ND; aunts Melinda (Denis) Rinehart of Elk River, MN and Jenny (Rob) Rogalski of Cadott, WI; several cousins.
Funeral Mass for Lucas J. Lampert will be Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m in St. Leo's Catholic Church with committal to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, vigil services will be Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the Cloyd Chapel. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the charity of their choice
and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com
.