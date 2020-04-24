|
October 4, 1939 - April 18, 2020
Lucille Kuehne, formerly of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada, passed away peacefully at home near Valleyview, AB, on April 18, 2020 at the age of 80 years.
Born in Fort Benton, Montana, to Lowell and Helen (Collins) Terry, she was raised in the Virgelle and Forest Grove areas where she enjoyed a happy childhood. The family moved to Big Sandy in 1953, where Lucille graduated from high school in 1957. She attended Havre and Bozeman Colleges, received her teaching certification, and taught in rural one room schools for 4 years.
While at Bozeman college, she met Loyd Kuehne from Wolf Point, and they married on August 18, 1962 at the Lutheran Church in Big Sandy. They then lived in Great Falls where their daughter, Rachel, was born.
In 1966, the Kuehnes immigrated to Alberta, Canada, to farm beside Lucille's family (Helen and Lowell Terry) who had immigrated in 1959.
Lucille taught mainly grade 3 at Leslieville, Alberta, from 1967-1984. As one former student said, "There wasn't a kid in the country who didn't like Mrs. Kuehne." She had always been known for her kind, gentle, encouraging nature that positively influenced her students and everyone she connected with.
After retiring, Loyd and Lucille enjoyed a more relaxed lifestyle that included travel, family events and excursions. They enjoyed company, visiting and playing cards. Lucille also enjoyed the Nazarene Church and Bible Studies.
After 42 years at the farm, following Loyd's passing in 2012, Lucille went to live with Rachel and her husband Kevin Cymbaluk, and family at their Valleyview farm. Lucille spent her last 8 years enjoying her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was happy that at any given time there were often four generations at the table communing together. Lucille was particularly gifted at caring, compassionate conversation; she was always ready to provide encouragement and was a skilled, empathetic listener who was appreciated by her family and friends. In later years, she enjoyed keeping in touch through phone calls.
The 71 years of diabetes took its toll on her body but her steadfast insistence that she was healthy and there was nothing wrong with her was a testament to her optimism and proof of mind over matter! She never complained; however, she was ready and looking forward to her eternal reward.
She leaves to mourn daughter Rachel (Kevin) Cymbaluk of Valleyview; Grandchildren Greg (Lynelle) and Dawson, Emily and Dylan Cymbaluk, Valleyview; Gary (Lynnae), Calder and Madyson Cymbaluk of Grand Prairie; Jordan (fiancé Erika Pagenkopf) Cymbaluk of Edmonton; and Amy Cymbaluk of Grand Prairie; Siblings: Joyce Brandt of Spokane, WA, Frances (Paul) Bogner of Berwyn, Alta., Ruth Ann Paul of Napanee, Ont., Floyd (Marlene) Terry of Big Sandy, Mt; Sisters-in-law Waltareena Terry of Leslieville, Alta. and Bonnie Terry of Drayton Valley, Alta; Mother-in-law Clovie Kuehne (108 years old) of Wolf Point, Mt., as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Lucille was predeceased by husband Loyd Kuehne, parents Helen and Lowell Terry, brothers Robert and Kenneth Terry, sister Janet and brothers-in-law Maynard Brant and Ronald Paul.
Due to Covid - 19 a private memorial service is necessary for the time being. Any expressions of sympathy may be made to a .
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020