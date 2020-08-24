Lucille Esther Norling Bock
Great Falls - Lucille Esther Norling Bock, longtime resident of Great Falls, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 21, 2020 at the age of 99. There will be a Graveside Service held for her on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Highland Cemetery.
Survivors include son, Ron Bock of Bellflower, CA; daughter, Lori (Jeff) Farrington of Great Falls; three grandchildren, Micheal Derek Murray, Jessica (Chris) Gappa and Katelyn (Ryan) Marsik; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Lucille was born to Andrew and Esther Norling on June 13, 1921 in Isanti, MN. She was the youngest of 11 children. After graduating from high school, she moved to Oregon where she met and married the love of her life, Walter Bock on February 3, 1945 in Astoria, OR. After living in several cities in Oregon, they moved to Great Falls in 1963.
She and her husband joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1952 and later sealed their marriage in the Cardston Temple. She was active in the church and served in many callings.
She was a devoted wife and mother who liked to cook everything from scratch, teaching her daughters how to knit and sew, gardening, and tackling new projects. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She loved people and will be missed by many.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Walter Bock; her daughter, Cheryl Bock Brollier and grandson, Chad Murray.
