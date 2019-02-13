|
Lucille M. Brewer King
Great Falls - Lucille Marie Brewer King, 97, of Great Falls, passed away in Missoula after a battling a short illness.
A visitation and family greeting will be taking place on Valentine's Day, Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home. A funeral liturgy will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Lucille was born on May 14, 1921 to Frank and Flora Maurer.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald "RJ" Brewer, Steve Brewer, Kirk Brewer and Joe (Kim) Brewer; and daughters Linda (Neil) Singles and Leanne Brewer; nieces Tracy Bourne and Jamie Brewer; and nephew Mike Bourne.
Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Jim Brewer father of her seven children; second husband and stepfather, Harry King; sister Judy (Jim) Bourne Brewer; and brother and sister-in-law Bud and Betty Maurer.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019