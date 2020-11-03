Lucille Margaret Sande Bartley
Great Falls - Lucille S. Bartley, 89, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Peace Hospice.
A vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, also at Holy Spirit. Inurnment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Lucille Margaret (Sande) Bartley was born on January 6, 1931, in Havre, Montana, to Francis and Mary (Gillet) Sande. She grew up in Gildford, Rudyard, and Havre with her four younger brothers. She loved spending time with her grandparents, Nate and Margaret Gillet. She attended schools in Gildford and Great Falls, graduating from the Ursuline Academy in 1948. Lucille received a three year scholarship to attend the Columbus School of Nursing upon graduating from high school. She had goals to follow her dream of working as a nurse in pediatrics when she met Leo J. Bartley while she was working as a nursing student at Columbus Hospital, and he was working as an orderly.
She followed her heart and on June 8, 1949, Lucille and Leo were married at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Havre. They lived in Great Falls and together they raised 8 children, 7 girls and 1 boy. While raising her children she operated an at home daycare for approximately 10 years. When she closed the daycare she went to work at Columbus Hospital as a ward secretary. She worked for 30 plus years and continued to work on call after her retirement.
Lucille was a member of Lady of Lourdes Parish, Parish Council of Catholic Women, and Catholic Daughters. She was a Girl Scout leader with all of her children being involved in the scouting program. Her many interests included: holding babies, sewing, making quilts, reading, drawing, cake decorating, crossword, word search, and jigsaw puzzles. She loved family gatherings and will be remembered fondly for hosting annual "cousin camps," when her grandchildren would gather during the summer for a week to give their parents a vacation from parenthood. Her infectious laughter will be a lasting memory. She would like to be remembered for her strong work ethic, being good to people, and her honesty. She enjoyed the smell of roses, fresh laundry, attending the Great Falls Symphony, and listening to Celtic women singing.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Boutilier of Helena, Kerry (Steven Cilwick) Bartley of Hobe Sound, FL, Christine McIntosh, Colleen Bartley, and Laura (Mark) Evenson all of Great Falls, Lucille (Jerry Yilmaz) Bartley of Greenwood, IN, and Margy Bartley of Missoula; son, Michael (Wendy) Bartley of Meridian, ID; brothers, Joseph (Gloria) Sande of Wolf Point and Daryl Sande of Hayward, CA; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Leo; infant son, Charles Thomas; granddaughter, Megan Bartley; and brothers, James and David Sande.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
.