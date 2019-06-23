|
|
Luella M. Welsh
Great Falls - Luella M. Welsh, 94, was called home to the Lord on May 28, 2019.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on June 26, 2019, at the Immanuel Baptist Church in Havre. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Havre. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Luella Mae Swinney was born on January 2, 1925, in Gildford, MT and grew up and attended schools there. She married Clarence Welsh in Butte in 1941. They resided in Gildford and farmed south of Hingham until they moved to Great Falls in 1977.
Luella enjoyed following high school sports, especially Class C basketball. She was a Voyagers baseball season ticket holder for many seasons and also loved spending time with her friends and family, as well as helping others in need.
Luella is survived by her grandchildren, Kyle (Arlyce) Welsh of Normandy Park, WA and Nicole (Dave) King of Auburn, WA; three great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families.
Luella was preceded in death by parents, Abel and Mary Swinney; husband, Clarence in 1993; son David in 2007; two great-granddaughters, Mae and Izabella Jane; as well as brothers and sisters, J.R. "Butch" Crites, Bill Crites, Edna Stotts, Don Swinney and Lois Gummer.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
You are sadly missed by us all.
We miss your beautiful smile, your wonderful voice, and your indomitable spirit.
You will be with us all in our thoughts and in our hearts.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 23, 2019