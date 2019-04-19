|
Lula "Jean" Shumsky
Great Falls - Lula "Jean" Shumsky (82) of Great Falls passed away on April 16, 2019. A service will be held at Northwest Family Fellowship, 300 23rd NE in Great Falls on Tuesday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Jean was born on December 15, 1936 in Poplar, Montana to Clifford and Cecilia Olson. She graduated from Poplar High School in 1955 and graduated from the University of Great Falls in 1978. She taught elementary school in Great Falls for 25 years and retired in 2003.
Jean loved her Lord and taught Sunday school as a teenager. She was very active in Christian Women's Club for many years. She also sponsored many children through Compassion International.
Jean is survived by her husband, Don, and three children: Carla Eisberg (Dean) of Eagle River, Alaska; Craig of Lewistown; and Peggy of Ennis; grandchildren Kim (Mike) Blahut of Anchorage, AK; Kelly of Eagle River, AK; Jeff of Anchorage and Jesse of Anchorage.
Thank you to all who cared for her at Davita Dialysis, Benefis, Grandview and Peace Hospice of Montana.
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Jean's honor to Compassion International or a .
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 19, 2019