Lydia Gertrude Laubach
Great Falls - Lydia Gertrude (Kelm) Laubach, 94, of Great Falls, passed peacefully into Jesus' arms on Thursday, November 5, 2020 of natural causes.
Lydia is survived by her son, Ronald (Debbie) of Power, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 4 great, great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A family Graveside Service will be held Friday, November 13th, under the direction of Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Scott Kerns officiating. The Service will be recorded and then available for public viewing on the Croxford Funeral Home website. www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
.
Lydia was born in Great Falls, Montana on December 15, 1925 to Augusta and Julius Kelm. She was raised on the family farm near Power, Montana. She was educated in a small one-room school, The Hevron School, near the family farm, and then graduated high school at Great Falls High School. On January 12, 1944 she married Glen Laubach in the Zion Lutheran Church in Power, Montana. After Glen finished his service in the Navy in 1946, they bought their own land near Power and started farming. This is where they raised their three sons.
The light of Lydia's life was her family. She loved family gatherings and dinners. When she was young, Lydia had a beautiful voice and sang at weddings and other gatherings. She and Glen loved to dance; people would stop dancing to watch them do their ballroom dancing. She was also a great cook, especially known for her famous cinnamon rolls.
We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Peace Hospice, The Lodge, and Brenda Miller for their outstanding care of our mom and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Lydia was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; sons, Dennis and Donald; sisters, Hildegard Hartelius and Hertha Chamberlain.
Memorials in her name are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 265, Power, Montana.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com