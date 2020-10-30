Lyle (Little Sorrell Horse) James Heavy Runner



Lyle James (Little Sorrell Horse) (iina'ko'tsimiotasi) Heavy Runner, was born June 24, 1958 in Browning, Montana. He crossed over to the other side on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Benefis Health System in Great Falls, Montana. He was 62 years old and lived in Great Falls at the time of his passing.



Lyle was one of 13 children born to Eugene and Gertrude Ground Heavy Runner. His brothers include Eugene, Keith, George (Rena), David, Carl, Glenn, Duane, and Kermit. His sisters include Linda, Bonnie, Iris, and Gayann (Gilbert). He is survived by his sons, Nakoa (Alexis) Heavy Runner, Loren (Sarah) Heavy Runner, and Glenn Heavy Runner. His grandchildren are Darron Taye, Nakoa Tance Jr., Kiana, Taya Shay, Kyra Jae, Nakeena Cree, Novalee Marie, Kolton and Wyatt. Lyle's paternal grandparents were George and Angeline White Grass Old Person; his maternal grandparents were John and Mary Guardipee Ground. His uncles are Chief Earl Old Person; Jim White Grass; Francis and Teddy Heavy Runner; Kenneth and Noble Old Person; John and Eugene Ground; James Owens; James Walters; and Clarence No Runner. His aunts are Eleanor, Alice, and Gloria Old Person; Rosalia Walters; Susan Owens; Cecile Schildt; Amy White Grass; Grace No Runner and Abby, Evelyn, and Imelda Ground.



Lyle graduated from Browning High School and attended the University of Montana, Flathead Valley Community College (Forestry), and Eastern Montana University. While in high school, he was part of the famous Browning High School Cross Country teams that won 22 championships. He also set a long-time hurdle record in track and played varsity basketball under Coach, Don Wetzel.



He worked for FedEx for 36 years as a courier, manager, and dispatcher across Montana, Wyoming, Minnesota, and California. As the Montana FedEx dispatcher, he touched the lives of every courier in the state.



Lyle was very active in preserving his culture. Some of his accomplishments include changing policies in Fedex for cultural protection and freedom to wear long hair, and he was instrumental in acquiring land for the First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park in Ulm, Montana.



Lyle was transferred the right to paint tipis by Robert L. and Naomi Crawford. In August of 2010, they were commissioned by the Brooklyn Museum to provide a 28-foot painted Tipi that toured the US. Naomi said, "you only showed Lyle something once and he would make a perfect cut on the door and linings."



Our family was fortunate for the work Lyle did with Senator Conrad Burns to obtain the World War II medals that his father Eugene earned during his time of military service. A ceremony was held at the Great Falls airport in April of 2006 and the medals was presented to his mother, Gertrude, by Senator Burns.



Lyle met his soulmate, Tracy Leigh Poole, and they spent their time enjoying mutual interests and hobbies and making plans for a life together. Lyle loved to fish, hunt, tan buffalo hides, cook, shop antique stores, mine for sapphires and camping.



The highlight his summers was setting up his camp next to his mother's at the Annual North American Indian Days. He loved making a place for visitors, friends, and relatives to visit and enjoy sharing a meal together.



After taking a break for many years, Lyle was planning to get back in the arena and start dancing again and had begun creating his new dancing outfit.



Lyle will be missed dearly by all who loved him and were touched by his generosity and friendship.



Due to the Blackfeet Tribal Covid-19 Ordinance restrictions in place, there will be no wake services. Lyle will be interned at the Ground Family Cemetery, 12 pm, November 4, 2020.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store