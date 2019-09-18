|
Lyle Larson
Great Falls - Rudolph "Lyle" Larson of Great Falls passed away on September 10, 2019, of natural causes at Peace Hospice.
Lyle was born on December 2, 1929, in Windham, MT to Rudy and Martha Larson.
He attended school in Windham through junior high school and then graduated high school from Stanford, MT in 1947. After graduation, he was drafted into the Army. While serving, his high school sweetheart, Beryl Reed, followed him to Virginia where they got hitched on December 23, 1950. They had been friends since age 12.
When he completed his military assignment, they returned to Montana, where he attended Radio and Television repair school. He went on to work at Mountain Bell as a PBX switchboard technician, retiring at the age of 56. He was very proud of the fact that he was retired for more years than he worked.
Dad's hobby was restoring antique cars, which was his true passion. Retirement gave him more time to pursue that hobby. He was one of the founding members of the Skunkwagon Antique Car Club, where he was a lifetime member. When he went to car shows, it seemed as though he almost always got the people's choice award.
When he wasn't working in the garage, mom and dad would go dancing every weekend with very special friends.
He is survived by daughters, Sandy Hale and Lyla Grossman; grandkids, Heather (Jim) Spurzem, Kyle (Kayla Jo) Grossman, Ben Hale, Kayla (Kyler) Holzheimer, Jen (Rocket Cloutier) Hale; great-grandkids, Lane Spurzem, Savannah (Zack Martin) Spurzem, Lyle and Elly Grossman, unborn baby girl; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beryl; his parents; sisters, Laura Schlieman and Marce French; son, Larry Larson; and daughter-in-law, Penny Larson.
There will be a celebration of life for dad on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Eagles Manor.
Memorials can be sent to Peace Hospice or to an organization of the donor's choice.
His family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Peace Hospice for the excellent care that dad received while he was in their care.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019