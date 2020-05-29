Lyle Warren Johnson
Great Falls - Lyle Warren Johnson, 75, of Great Falls, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at a local nursing home. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, June 3rd at 11:00 AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 3340 11th Ave. South, Great Falls.
Born December 22, 1944 in Great Falls to Warren C. and Pearl Lingwall Johnson, Lyle attended the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind, graduating in 1966. He worked for the Worldwide Press as a card cutter from 1974 to 2005. Lyle was a member of the Montana Association of the Deaf and a member of Christ Lutheran Church for the Deaf at Peace Lutheran Church. His favorite devotion was The Lord's Prayer. He loved NASA, space exploration and anything Legos, recently building a Space Shuttle with Legos.
Survivors include sisters, Bonnie Guthrie and Karen (Phill) Rowell; brother, Terry D. Johnson; nieces Tyson Rowell (Chris Pridemore), Tiffany (Jordan) Collins; grandniece and nephews, Reese Pridemore; Colbie and Jace Collins.
Lyle was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Warren and Pearl Johnson.
Everybody said he was a sweet man.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 29 to May 31, 2020.