Lynn "Swede" Little



Havre - Lynn "Swede" Little, 76, passed away at Northern Montana Hospital on 9/15/2020. Services will be held Saturday October 3rd at 1:00 pm at the Assembly of God church in Havre. Lynn is survived by his daughter Hanna, sister Virginia Radovich of Havre, Brother Bruce Little of Butte, Niece Wendy Malek of Havre, nephews Russ Hruby, and Mike Radovich of Chinook.









