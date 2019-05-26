|
Lynn M. Hebert
SUN RIVER - Lynn Marie Hebert, 73, of Sun River, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Lynn was born October 17, 1945, in Tuskegee, AL to William and Sara (Godfrey) Martin. She graduated high school and went on to get her Bachelor's degrees in sociology and nursing. She was also a member of the Montana Air National Guard.
She married Arthur Hebert in 1975.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 44 years, Arthur; brother, William Martin Jr.; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 26, 2019